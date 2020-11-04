Romford chairman Gardener believes points-per-game will be used if season can’t finish

Lee Newton of Romford and Joe Hood of Bury Town during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford chairman Steve Gardener has admitted points-per-game will be the best way of solving things if they once again can’t finish the season as the country heads into a second lockdown.

Boro have played eight games in the Isthmian North, winning two, drawing three and losing three so far but had just started to build some momentum in recent weeks.

They now have a break from action until at least December, 2 due to the lockdown, but that could be extended and questions will be asked whether they can fit the remaining fixtures if it is delayed further.

“Personally I think points-per-game is probably the fairest way after ex amount of games have been played, you couldn’t do it now,” the chairman admitted.

“If someone turned around now and said just in case we can’t get all 38 games in, once 25 have been played or whatever number, at least there would be a fair amount played.

“If you’ve played over half the games or at least 70 per cent, then in theory if you’ve done well you probably deserve your promotion, whereas if you’re bottom then it’s the same.

“I think as long as everyone knows, then they won’t have the I should have strengthened my squad here or there, last season it obviously caught everyone by surprise.”

The chairman admitted it’s frustrating timing as they picked up draws against two in-form sides in Histon and Bury Town in recent weeks.

“It’s a shame really as last time when the first lockdown happened obviously Romford were down near the bottom of the table and we had lots of changes.

“Glenn Tamplin had come in, players had come and gone, and the season was a bit stilted but the team has played well in the last couple of games and we’ve got a squad together now.

“We just felt that the momentum was building, we were saying during the Bury Town game that it’s a pity we haven’t got a game mid-week because you just feel the team are going to kick on from here.

“At the final whistle against Bury, we were talking to their people, and everyone was saying it looks like we’re going into another lockdown and of course one it stops your momentum when you’re playing well and two it then puts more pressure on when we do go back.

He added: “At the moment there would only be four extra games, so for four mid-weeks we’d have games, and for us we’re out of the FA Cup and the FA Trophy so it wouldn’t be too much of an issue.

“It’s more about if we then have another lockdown for another month or if it extends it, so the longer it goes on the more pressure it brings.”