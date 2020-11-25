Romford chairman welcomes return although he expected a longer break from action

Joe Hood of Bury Town and Jesse Olukolu of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford chairman Steve Gardener admitted he felt it might not be as early as mid-December for a return to action in the Isthmian League but has welcomed it.

Destiny Oladipo of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020 Destiny Oladipo of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020

The Isthmian League announced action could return on Saturday, December 19 unless clubs agree to play earlier despite the lack of training upon their return, therefore Boro will return with an away trip to Hullbridge Sports.

“The 19th is probably a little bit earlier than I would have hoped for, I thought we were going to go back in January, but yeah that’s pretty good and presuming we’re all in the correct tier when it’s announced then we can start getting into training,” the chairman admitted.

“The league have agreed to extend the season so far by two weeks, between now and the proposed end of the season I think there is something like 19 or 20 Saturday’s so if you add 20 mid-weeks that gives you 40 potential dates that you can play your games on.

“Most teams have got about 30 games to play so in affect you won’t even be playing every Saturday and every mid-week.

“At the moment there are some spare mid-week in case there is bad weather or anymore restrictions/local restrictions are brought in.”

He added: “Obviously people are missing sport, as people are missing other aspects of their life that they can’t do at the moment, but now there is actually a date in mind and it’s before Christmas hopefully it will give people something to look forward to.

“It’s also good for people to be able to get out, get some fresh air, and it will be nice to see some competitive support with supporters in the grounds as well.

“If they do what they did before and keep the numbers at 400, certainly for clubs like Romford, that’s efficient and for most clubs in our division that gives a good atmosphere and let’s hope we can get on with the rest of the season.”

The chairman is confident the squad will have kept themselves fit during the lockdown and will be prepared to resume.

“The modern day non-league player is a lot fitter and healthier than perhaps 20 years ago and a lot of these guys are still working.

“Alot of them will have manual jobs, so they’re still running up and down ladders, or includes exercise while most of them are doing 3k or 5k runs so they’ll be physically fit but what you can’t replicate is match situations and training together.”