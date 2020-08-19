Search

Advanced search

Romford chairman Gardener believes non-league football should be getting more help

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

© Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford chairman Steve Gardener is keen to see more support from govering bodies including the FA although he did heap praise on the Isthmian League.

The FA Cup is set to begin on September, 1, with the extra preliminary but of course it will take place behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only will those small clubs lose gate money, the prize money has been reduced, and fans could miss out of their club in the competition all together this season due to those circumstances.

“I’d like to see some more support even like with the FA Cup, the FA have had to reduce the prize money as they’re saying they’ve lost a lot of money, which I’m sure they have but then again the money for the winner was £3.6 million for the winner and £1.8m for the losers,” Gardener said.

“If you look at who the winner and losers have been over the last five years they probably don’t need that much money as much as a step five side needs £1,000.

You may also want to watch:

“1.8 million to Chelsea for finishing runners-up probably does nothing to their bank balance, but £2,000 to Tower Hamlets or even Romford or whoever is a big deal.

Whereas the Isthmian League have revealed they intend to start on September, 19, but it could be pushed if no crowds are allowed in by that date to help clubs pull in much-needed cash.

“There was a conference call with the Isthmian League regarding football in terms of Covid-19, my understanding is the Isthmian League, who I have to say I think have been excellent as they’ve done everything they can to get us back playing have always said football won’t return in a league format until fans can watch.

“The season is planned for September, 19, notwithstanding anything else that might happen, but we were one of the clubs that were draw out of the hat for the earlier FA Cup round, so we’ve got a game on September, 1, and if we were successful we would have another round on the 12th.

“At the moment those games are behind closed doors, which not only does it deny supporters the chance to see a game, obviously it stops clubs getting revenue.

“I’m not sure what is going to happen in regards to travel and expenses as normally you pay the other teams and then I don’t know what will happen with gate receipts.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner (Pic: Arfa/West Ham United)

Romford chairman Gardener believes non-league football should be getting more help

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Romford Film Festival ‘blazes a trail’ as one of first physical events to go ahead

Social Bubble - Nick, Gill, Charlotte and Natalie Bays (volunteers and guests). Picture: Romford Film Festival