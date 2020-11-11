Romford chairman believes footballers at this level will remain fit during lockdown

Romford chairman Steve Gardener believes most non-league footballers will keep themselves in good shape as they hope for a return to action in early December.

Boro last played on October 31 when they drew with Bury Town 2-2, and will now not play until at least December 5, as the second lockdown is anticipated to last until December 2, but could even be extended.

It is expected to be tough when players return to an even more congested fixture list following an already delayed start to the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of players at most clubs at our level will have a professional approach, they might have gym equipment at home or they might go out running every morning or whatever,” said Gardener.

“There will also be some players who might not and don’t do anything for a month. I think everyone would say being out of the training ground, training together and working as a team, those are the teams that do well.

“They’re the ones that are the most cohesive, we’ve all seen teams at different levels, and say you weren’t beaten by a better team but a more organised team. That organisation goes out of the window.”

Romford will not be out of revenue income due to currently ground-sharing with Barking at Mayesbrook Park although the chairman feels for other clubs with clubhouses that use them for events and general use.

“Another big issue is for a lot of clubs they’re going to lose a lot of revenue once again,” he added.

“We’re not expecting any income over the next month apart from gate receipts, whereas other people are looking at private hires or what they might make in the bar or at the burger bar. All revenue streams are going to stop for a month.”

Romford will have to rearrange a host of their fixtures with the likes of Soham Town Rangers, Heybridge Swits, Maldon & Tiptree, Coggeshall Town and Dereham Town at least, which means five fixtures being played in midweek most likely.

Although it could yet be even more matches if the lockdown is extended past December 2 as they’re due to face Tilbury on Saturday, December 5.