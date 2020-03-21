Romford chairman Gardener only sees three outcomes for how the season plays out

Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford chairman Steve Gardener says he can only see three options for the football season moving forward after leagues were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Isthmian League announced the suspension of fixtures until April 3 on Tuesday after a league meeting the night before, following on from the latest government advice.

And the Boro chairman only sees three outcomes to solve what happens next but knows it will not please everyone regardless.

“All we know officially is that the league is suspended until April 3, it will then be reviewed and my personal opinion is that we won’t be going back by then judging by the reports that things are getting worse, not better,” Gardener said.

“Will they suspend it again for another two weeks and review it every two weeks or until the end of the month?

“The only thing supporters have got at the moment at all levels of football is speculation as to what might happen.

You may also want to watch:

“One scenario is as soon as we can go back we finish the season, whether that’s May or June, but I guess there is implications for some clubs as they’ll say our players are going on holiday so I won’t have the same players.

“The later the season finishes, the later the play-offs will be, and the later you can have your AGMs.

“Some people have said scrap the season like it never happened, but then you look at teams like Maldon & Tiptree, it would seem extremely unfair not to have got promotion.

“You’ve got the step five sides who have put a lot of money, time and resources into it.

“Another option would be don’t finish the season but all the promoted teams get the opportunity to go up so perhaps for example two more teams in our division if you let the Essex Senior League come up.

“I have also seen a suggestion that you do it on points per game as everyone has played a different amount of games.

“It does change it slightly, Romford would move up a few places.”

He added: “To tell you the truth, I don’t think the footballing bodies will decide as if the country is on a lockdown or no gatherings are to take place, then it’s out of the league’s hands.”