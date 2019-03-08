Boss Martin eager for Boro to make themselves known

Romford manager Paul Martin is keen for his squad to make a name for themselves this season despite a hard start.

Boro will welcome promotion hopefuls Canvey Island to their new temporary home at the Brentwood Arena on Saturday for the opening day of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division campaign.

They will then travel to Basildon United on Tuesday evening before visiting Harwich & Parkeston in the FA Cup next weekend.

"Everything is looking promising, it's just a matter of how long it's going to take them to gel," Martin said.

"The group chat has been buzzing and it seems to be a good little family, so hopefully we can make a name for ourselves this year."

The long-serving boss insisted his squad is ready for the challenge and will hope to cause a few upsets in the opening matches.

"We're as prepared as we can be, but we've got one or two injuries and a couple of people are away, the squad is looking pretty strong though," he said.

"Last year was an easier start, Great Wakering had people come in late, a couple of the other fixtures and then we played fantastically well against Aveley.

"Canvey have had a very good pre-season and have signed some good players, then we go to Basildon, who look very strong as well, then we have an FA Cup and a game against Aveley so it's not an easy start.

"We've just got to go out there, try our best and get some results."

Martin is also pleased he didn't panic with his recruitment and has built a squad he is pleased with.

"Every year we panic, look at the squad and think it's not good enough and vice versa," he said.

"This year, where I've been doing it so long I know the times when other players start getting released from other clubs who are good enough for us.

"We had to be patient, two weeks ago it was a little bit under-par and now it's well above par, so I'm pleased I didn't panic sign and we got the players in that we thought we might.

"The downfall is Dan Cossington is away for the first two weeks on a family break, George Woodward is probably not back until September with his knee injury, and Ross Dipple has done his knee as well.

"We're three or four short from the 20-man squad but that makes life easier for me as I haven't got to leave anyone out."