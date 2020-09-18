Search

Romford assistant Mead knows there is plenty of expectation ahead of Canvey clash

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 September 2020

Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead insists there is plenty of expectation on them due to Glenn Tamplin being an ambitious owner.

Romford celebrate their third goal during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020Romford celebrate their third goal during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Boro start the new Isthmian League North campaign on Saturday as they travel to Park Lane to take on Canvey Island.

Mead knows it is time for them to start delivering now that points are available as they bid to gain promotion this season.

“Anything with Glenn Tamplin’s name on it, there is always going to be expectations,” said Mead.

“We thrive on expectations, we’ve got players in that thrive on expectations, Glenn thrives on it, so of course it’s there and we’ve got to deliver.

“We will not make any excuses, nor our players or staff, and we need to deliver but it is football which is hard sometimes and you might have to take a few losses on the chin.”

Romford know each and every team in the league will want to get one over them, but Mead says they are ready for the challenge.

“It’s been over six months now where we haven’t had a proper competitive game where there is three points on the line, so for us as a football club and going forward with Romford and Glenn Tamplin being the owner, we’re very excited to get started,” he said.

“The first three points are up for grabs, so we’re looking forward to it. We’re going to take every game as it comes, every game will be a test for us, every team is going to want to beat Romford so we will have to raise our game every single game to overcome our opponents.

“Canvey are going to be a good outfit, but hopefully we’ll be up for the challenge with the lads we’ve brought in, and go on to get the three points.”

Boro sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Brightlingsea Regent in their final pre-season friendly thanks to a Lee Newton penalty.

Mead added: “It was a tough pre-season game to be fair, it was good to have a look at a couple of the boys that we were maybe a little bit unsure on, and so on.

“We’ve now got our team together and we’re looking strong at the moment.

“I said a couple of weeks ago with Jay May and Lee Newton it’s going to be a good partnership, so hopefully that will carry on throughout the season, and they will be able to score 20 to 30 goals each, so then we can run away with the league.

“Lee has been fantastic, he doesn’t stop working, and he’s one that always runs off Jay.”

