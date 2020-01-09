Search

Romford hoping for a league return at Cambridge City

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 January 2020

Theo Ola of Romford and Jason Raad of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Theo Ola of Romford and Jason Raad of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford will be hoping they can get a game under their belts this weekend as they still look to claw themselves off the foot of the Isthmian League North table.

Boro are set to travel to Cambridge City on Saturday with a new-look squad after making seven new signings this week and releasing three players since their last fixture on December 28, when they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to high-flying Aveley.

Glenn Tamplin's side sit bottom of the pile with eight points to their name after 15 matches, but have a number of games in hand of most of their near rivals.

Basildon United and Felixstowe & Walton United currently occupy the two places above them with 16 points each, having played 18 and 20 matches respectively.

Tamplin's men will be determined to start clawing back those points starting this weekend when they take on the Lilywhites with a number of new faces expected to start.

The likes of Louie Theophanous, Danny Waldren and a host of the other recent Romford recruits did however get the chance to link up in midweek as they sealed a 2-0 win over Essex Senior League outfit Ilford in a friendly at Cricklefield Stadium.

Boro's goals were scored by Theophanous and Mekhi McLeod in a match that was set up to give the entire squad some much-needed minutes.

There is now plenty of competition for places among the squad after the latest raft of signings and boss Tamplin will face a tough task to pick his starting line-up for the upcoming weekend.

Romford are also set to take on Tilbury in midweek as they look to start playing some of their games in hand on their opponents.

They hope to welcome The Dockers to Brentwood Arena on Wednesday for their first home match since losing to Coggeshall Town 3-2 on Saturday, November 16 - in what was Tamplin's first match in charge after taking over at the club and releasing former long-serving boss Paul Martin from his duties.

Since then the club have made plenty of changes to the squad despite only playing four times in all competitions.

But the manager now seems more pleased with his options as they look to climb away from trouble.

