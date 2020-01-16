Search

Romford boss Tamplin is targeting League Two despite Cambridge City loss

PUBLISHED: 09:11 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 16 January 2020

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

© Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford boss Glenn Tamplin is targeting a rise to the Football League in his five year plan after revealing he never settles for average.

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Boro currently sit bottom of the Isthmian North but head away to Histon on Saturday as they look to start clawing points back to push up the league table.

They've had a torrid time with postponements in the last two months due to the bad weather including their mid-week fixture against Tilbury being called off.

But they did play last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Cambridge City thanks to a goal from Nathan Olukanmi.

"It's really simple, I wanted to win 22 games out of 22, now I want to win 21 out of 21, I want to get promoted every season and then in five seasons be in League Two," Tamplin said.

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

"Is that going to happen? No, but if I don't have the drive, vision, and belief that I can do that then I'd be settling for average, I've never asked for average and won't settle for it.

"Not for me, my family, my employees or my loved ones, I don't believe in average.



"I still believe we can win 21 out of 21, would I put money on it or do I believe it's going to happen, no, but I believe we can if we want it enough.

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

"If you want anything enough you can achieve it, I went to the Cirque so la on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, and what these people do with their bodies is beyond powers you would believe.

"What you think about, you then bring about, and we think about winning 21 games then we've got a chance."

In terms of the match the boss feels a draw would have been a fair result but has insisted the bad weather is affecting the pitches and his teams performances right now.

"A draw would have been a fair result, but the problem I have at the moment is the pitches are so bad that it's levelling up the teams.

"My team and individuals are far better, playing wise than the teams we're playing against, but if you put a player even like Jermaine Pennant who was an amazing player that I had on a beach of a pitch he will be level with normal players.

"I was very disappointed with the result, we didn't deserve to win the game either, so a draw would have been a fair result.

"Look at Liverpool though it took them three years to build the side they've got now, I'm not going to be there in two months."

