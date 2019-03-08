Romford assistant manager Lord is 'positive' heading to league leaders Bury Town

Temi Babalola has left Romford after impressin during his short stint

Romford assistant manager Mark Lord is feeling positive heading into their clash with league leaders Bury Town.

Boro head to Ram Meadow on Saturday looking to build on a first league victory of the season after they beat Histon 5-1 last weekend, while they ran Grays Athletic close in a 3-2 defeat in the Velocity Trophy in midweek.

And Lord believes if they perform like that they can be a match for anyone in the Isthmian North this season, saying: "I think it's a good game for us and I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm not saying there will be a shock, but if we were going there the way we were playing three to four weeks ago, I wouldn't be very positive, but I am very positive.

"It's top of the league versus bottom of the league. I said after the game against Histon, there is no one in this league that we can't beat on our day.

"I know they get a lot of money at some of these teams, but there is no one we can't beat, and I think we've proved that by beating seventh in the league at the time and by taking Grays to the wire."

The long-serving assistant feels the game has come at the right time for his young Boro side and hopes to cause an upset.

"Going to Bury on Saturday is the best game we can have with the form we've hit and the positive attitude the lads are showing now," added Lord.

"I think we've got a great chance there now to surprise one or two."

Boro will however be without striker Temi Babalola who has left the club for pastures new after impressing with six goals in six games for Paul Martin's men.

"Unfortunately, he's now gone, he played his last game for us last night (Wednesday)," said Lord.

"Someone has poached him by putting a seven-dayer in for him and offered him a few quid.

"It's one of those things. As Romford assistant and Paul as manager, we have to live with that as we don't pay players, so it's hard to keep these players.

"We're like a shop window. We find them - and then they go."

Babalola netted a brace as did Giovanni Palmer in their win over Histon while Reece Tranter got the other goal.

"It just all clicked on Saturday, we did change the system and went more attacking, and it paid off," said Lord.

"The boys played really well, all 11 of them turned up, which is unlike us to have all 11 players at it."