Romford is 'already bigger' than Billericay says Tamplin

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Glenn Tamplin has insisted Romford is already bigger than his former club Billericay Town as they look to finish the season as strong as possible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro welcome Bury Town to Spa Road, the home of Witham Town, on Saturday as they are still without a regular home with Brentwood Town's ground being closed by the Isthmian League for the month of February.

Multi-millionaire Tamplin's side still sit bottom of the North division, despite picking up four consecutive victories but will now be hoping they can extend that run to pull them off the foot of the table.

"This is already bigger than Billericay, it's already got a different bond and feel to Billericay," the 48-year-old admitted.

"I loved my time at Billericay and I loved 99.9 per cent of the fans, but I love 100 per cent about everyone and everything at Romford, that's the difference."

You may also want to watch:

Boro will look to continue picking up results after shocking leaders Maldon & Tiptree in midweek but the boss knows they can't afford to underestimate any side they come up against.

"I believe firmly we can beat Bury, I believe we can go on a five-game unbeaten run, but as long as we don't overestimate ourselves and underestimate our opponents. We have to go out there hungry," he added.

Romford signed experienced defender Scott Doe from National League outfit Dover Athletic earlier this week and Tamplin knows he will be a huge boost to his squad, adding: "I met Scott Doe when I was at Dagenham because although I never took over Dagenham, I was in there for a couple of months and I did put money into the club, I did a little bit there, not a lot.

"I did meet all the players and agree figures, Scott Doe I got on very well with from day one, he wanted to play for me and I wanted him to play for me, that's why he came to Billericay, not because of the money.

"Now he has done the same and came to Romford, not because of money, but because of me and our relationship, that's what people don't get."

Tamplin knows he will have to fight to keep hold of his players next season especially striker Adam Morgan, saying: "We have a very close connection, but I will have trouble hanging onto him, although I'm hoping he'll stay because of working for me in the day time and the bond we've got.

"Really Adam should be picked up by a Championship club at least within the next 12 to 18 months."