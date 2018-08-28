Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Martin calls on Romford to stay positive ahead of tough run

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2019

Romford will hope for more scenes like this in the coming weeks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford will hope for more scenes like this in the coming weeks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro face four of the league’s top seven in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s match against Bury Town

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Paul Martin has urged to Romford remain positive ahead of a tough run of fixtures in the Bostik North, starting with Saturday’s home game against Bury Town.

After this weekend’s match with the Blues, Boro host Bowers & Pitsea on Wednesday; visit Aveley on February 4; and head for Coggeshall Town on February 9.

All four of their next opponents are currently in the top seven, with Bowers leading the standings, while the Rookery Hill club sit second bottom.

But Martin has backed his team to upset the odds over the coming weeks, citing victories earlier in the season over Aveley, Sudbury and Grays Athletics as offering reasons to be optimistic.

“We know this weekend is the start of some tough fixtures to come and they’ll be plenty expecting us to take nothing from those games, but we’ve done well against sides higher up the table this season,” he said.

“That’s a positive and so is having to still host all of the teams close to us in the table.

“We know that we’re a lot better at home than we are away and hopefully we can get the points we need to move up the table.

“We have to remain positive and I can’t fault the boys for their determination, but the quality just isn’t quite there at the minute.”

While Martin hopes for wins over some of the league’s high-flyers in their coming matches, his side suffered defeat to a team down with them at the bottom of the table last weekend.

Reece Hewitt fired Boro into the lead at Great Wakering Rovers, only for the hosts to hit back and win 2-1.

Martin admitted his side ‘crumbled’ in that game, but feels their style of football may be better suited to playing teams higher up the table.

“Maybe the way we play is suited to the games against who are better at keeping the ball, but no one in this division will take playing us for granted,” he added.

“We need a scorer and we need a bit of luck, which we didn’t have last weekend as Great Wakering’s equaliser was deflected into the net.

“We just have to keep hoping that things will turn around and there is still enough time to go in the season.

“We’ll see where we are at the start of March as that will give us a clearer picture.”

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders captain Connolly hoping to cause another upset against Wildcats

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly carries the puck up ice (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Martin calls on Romford to stay positive ahead of tough run

Romford will hope for more scenes like this in the coming weeks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists