Martin calls on Romford to stay positive ahead of tough run

Romford will hope for more scenes like this in the coming weeks

Boro face four of the league’s top seven in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s match against Bury Town

Romford manager Paul Martin

Paul Martin has urged to Romford remain positive ahead of a tough run of fixtures in the Bostik North, starting with Saturday’s home game against Bury Town.

After this weekend’s match with the Blues, Boro host Bowers & Pitsea on Wednesday; visit Aveley on February 4; and head for Coggeshall Town on February 9.

All four of their next opponents are currently in the top seven, with Bowers leading the standings, while the Rookery Hill club sit second bottom.

But Martin has backed his team to upset the odds over the coming weeks, citing victories earlier in the season over Aveley, Sudbury and Grays Athletics as offering reasons to be optimistic.

“We know this weekend is the start of some tough fixtures to come and they’ll be plenty expecting us to take nothing from those games, but we’ve done well against sides higher up the table this season,” he said.

“That’s a positive and so is having to still host all of the teams close to us in the table.

“We know that we’re a lot better at home than we are away and hopefully we can get the points we need to move up the table.

“We have to remain positive and I can’t fault the boys for their determination, but the quality just isn’t quite there at the minute.”

While Martin hopes for wins over some of the league’s high-flyers in their coming matches, his side suffered defeat to a team down with them at the bottom of the table last weekend.

Reece Hewitt fired Boro into the lead at Great Wakering Rovers, only for the hosts to hit back and win 2-1.

Martin admitted his side ‘crumbled’ in that game, but feels their style of football may be better suited to playing teams higher up the table.

“Maybe the way we play is suited to the games against who are better at keeping the ball, but no one in this division will take playing us for granted,” he added.

“We need a scorer and we need a bit of luck, which we didn’t have last weekend as Great Wakering’s equaliser was deflected into the net.

“We just have to keep hoping that things will turn around and there is still enough time to go in the season.

“We’ll see where we are at the start of March as that will give us a clearer picture.”