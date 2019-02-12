Search

Boro boss Martin desperate to bring in more experience

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 March 2019

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Khadean Campbell of Romford and Adetayo Osifuwa of Canvey during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford boss Paul Martin is looking to make changes to his squad ahead of the final 10 matches of the season as they look to pull off yet another great escape.

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Boro will make the short trip to the Brentwood Arena to face Brentwood Town on Saturday as they look to end their nine-game winless run in the Bostik North and claw some points back on their relegation rivals Mildenhall Town.

But Martin knows he needs more experience amongst the squad to deal with the pressure they face in the coming weeks.

“Ten games to go and we’re coming into March, which I said if we’re down there then, it will become worrying times,” he said.

“We’ve got to make some changes; we’ve got to try bringing in a couple of experienced players, which I’m working on.

“We need players who know the club and what it means to the chairman Steve Gardener, Colin Ewenson, the supporters and I.

“If we can get them in that will be a boost as patience is running out with certain players and some of the youngsters. You can’t knock them as their work rate is unbelievable, but we need people who know what the club is about now.”

The boss says they’ve got nothing to lose at this stage as they sit three points adrift of Mildenhall at the foot of the table.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and we need to try and get out of this rot. Brentwood is going to be a harder game in my opinion than the Canvey game.

“But then after that we’ve got 10 winnable games, we just need to make sure we do our jobs up until the final whistle.”

Boro will come up against some familar faces, including former players Ernest Okoh and Rob Budd who played a part in last season’s successful survival mission.

“You’ve got Ernest, Ryan Mallet, Rob Budd and I think every team in the league has three or four of our old players,” added Martin

“They’re certainly the ones you don’t want to come back and haunt you. If you lost 1-0 and Ernest scored with Rob Budd saving a penalty, you’d be crying on your knees.

“We’ve got enough in our lockers; we’ve just got to make sure we’re focused for every minute of the game.”

Romford will be without Khadean Campbell, who has left the club to join leaders Bowers.

