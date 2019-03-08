Search

Romford earn bragging rights over Brentwood Town

PUBLISHED: 08:41 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 09 October 2019

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy: Romford 3 Brentwood Town 1

Romford made it back-to-back wins in the Velocity Trophy group stages as they sealed a 3-1 win over Brentwood Town.

A brace from Timi Babalola and a solo effort from Luke McLeavy sealed the win for Boro despite a goal from Town's Jason Williams at the Brentwood Arena.

Paul Martin's men will have earnt the bragging rights over their tenures Brentwood with that win.

Defender McLeavy opened the scoring in the 18th minute to give Boro the lead before Williams levelled the score just seven minutes later.

After going into the half-time break level with a score of 1-1 it didn't take Romford too long to restore their lead as Babalola found the net a minute into the second-half.

The young striker then notched his second of the match in the 59th minute to make it 3-1 and seal the victory for Romford.

Romford: Riddell, Little, Barlow, McLeavy (Thandi 65), Agboola (Nesbitt 65), Cossington, Woodward (Kessell 46), Brown-Bampoe, Babalola, Cox (Nash 65), Toussaint (Sumithran 65).

Brentwood Town: Brown, Pugsley, Osimeh, Edwards, Pianim, Toner (Vaughan 63), Curtis (Milner 56), Hogan (Cosson 85), Williams, Anderson, Freeman.

Unused subs: Park and O'Rawe.

