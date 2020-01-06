Romford boss Tamplin insists his son is better off shining at non league level

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin insists the best thing for his son Archie is to shine at non league level until a big club comes in to sign him.

The 16-year-old made his full debut for Boro in their 6-0 defeat to Aveley last weekend but by all accords was one of the bright lights for the visitors in that match at Parkside Stadium.

The boss insists he works extremely hard on and off the pitch to improve his game and believes he was unfairly treated during his time at Billericay Town.

"What people don't realise is I left Billericay because people, my own fans were slagging my son off, and my son never done anything wrong," Tamplin said.

"He trains five times a week at home and goes to do a days work, he's 16, we pulled him out of school a year early and he goes to do a day's work.

"He turned down the Ipswich and West Ham academies to play for Billericay and his dad.

"It broke his heart and his soul when they said what they said about him, but what they don't realise is that Archie is too good for this level, but he wants to play for his dad and play non league before being picked up by a big team."

The midfielder spent time at Arsenal, West Ham United, and Dagenham & Redbridge as a youngster but his dad believes he's better off gaining experience at Romford right now.

"Archie has been through academies as a child and what we believe is you're better off being a big fish in a small pond by playing non league then getting picked up and that's the target for my son.

"He's an incredibly good player with a big heart, technical ability, but how he was treated at Billericay was so unfair and what you're seeing now is a 16-year-old with talent holding his own in men's football.

"I'm very proud of him."