Romford record back-to-back wins with youngsters handed chances by manager Tamplin

Romford striker Louie Theophanous on the ball against Brentwood Town

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin is keen to hand young local talent a chance after picking up back-to-back victories in the Isthmian League North this week.

Boro sealed a 3-1 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United thanks to a brace from Adam Morgan and a goal from Louie Theophanous on Saturday, before picking up a 3-2 win over Brentwood Town on Tuesday.

All while including three 17-year-olds in the squad for both matches in Jesse Olukolu, Joshua Exley Banks and Mehki McLeod the boss revealed they will still be hosting trials in the near future.

"We're still doing trials because I like to give youngsters a chance, we had three 17-year-olds playing Saturday and Tuesday," said Tamplin.

"We played three 17-year-olds and beat a team of men, so I'm really giving local young talent a chance.

"The reason I'm doing trials and they're still going ahead is not to get superstars but to get local talent that hasn't had a break."

The former Billericay Town owner says he knew Romford would turn their form round as soon as they came together as a team due to the quality of players he has signed, adding: "I've said it all along, I said it on social media, I said I went through this before when I first went to Billericay.

"I was paying nearly £40,000 a week in wages and we were still losing to teams on three or four grand a week.

"You have to gel as a team - 11 individuals doesn't make a team, so it's always going to take time.

"I said on social media I wanted to reach the play-offs because I did want to reach the play-offs. Did I ever think it was possible, no I didn't.

"You have to believe, if you set your goals for the ceiling you'll hit the floor, if you set your goals for the sky you'll reach the ceiling so I will always aim for the sky. I knew this would come, I knew where we'd be and the team we would become, so I was very pleased with them."

Tamplin also was keen to reveal the quotes he lives by with his squad, adding: "We're a team, whatever you lack, I got you. We will balance each other out. Minor setback? Guess we'll make a major comeback. Bad day? Well I promise you a better night.

"You need support? I'll be your backbone. I'll keep you motivated and at the top, always. As long as you appreciate me and remain consistent, you don't ever have to doubt my loyalty. You got me. I got us."