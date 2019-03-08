Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford boss Martin reveals he finds pre-season frustrating

PUBLISHED: 11:11 25 July 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin reveals that he always finds pre-season frustrating and is just looking forward to new season getting underway.

Boro still face a trip to Clacton on Saturday before hosting Barkingside on Tuesday evening at Fords Social Club in Newbury Park.

But the long-serving boss says it's always a long process as they search for new players and pick up injuries ahead of the new campaign every year.

"It's hard because you have to keep looking at players, the results are up and down all the time, one week you have a good performance and you think everything looks rosy," Martin said.

"The next one goes downhill and you start questioning it all again."

Romford always have to take on a number of trialists as they look to build a squad each season and Martin says it's always a slow process.

"We've had a couple of bad injuries, we had a young lad break his leg against East Thurrock, then we had another one dislocate his shoulder the week after.

You may also want to watch:

"Sometimes it's a pain having these pre-season friendlies, other than that it's a little bit slow, but we're taking our time and making sure we pick the right players for our 20 men squad."

The boss did however insist it's more important to build the right squad that speed up the process of getting a team signed up ahead of the new campaign.

"You don't want hidings, your goalkeepers want to keep clean sheets to get the confidence up, but the amount of players that come and go.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not being rude, but it is hard work these days trying to get players to commit.

"They have holidays booked up, work, and now we've got this little heat wave it's hard as you don't want to be running them into the ground in this weather.

"You've got to sign up your core of players then hopefully the others will start joining up once other teams start releasing players.

"We always end up being a bit late and take our time to sign players because I don't want to sign a player just to make the squad numbers up."

Boro will be hoping a number of players become available after trials at other clubs.

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex Spartans youth team trying to raise £2,000 for trip to National Championships

Essex Spartans logo. Picture: Essex Spartans

Defender Clark named Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards praises Harlow batsman McNally

Lloyd Edwards in bowling action for Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford cyclist rewarded for encouraging other women to take up the sport

A Romford woman has been rewarded for her work encouraging others to take up cycling (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Taylor wants to determine his strongest Daggers side

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists