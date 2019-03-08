Romford boss Martin reveals he finds pre-season frustrating

Romford manager Paul Martin reveals that he always finds pre-season frustrating and is just looking forward to new season getting underway.

Boro still face a trip to Clacton on Saturday before hosting Barkingside on Tuesday evening at Fords Social Club in Newbury Park.

But the long-serving boss says it's always a long process as they search for new players and pick up injuries ahead of the new campaign every year.

"It's hard because you have to keep looking at players, the results are up and down all the time, one week you have a good performance and you think everything looks rosy," Martin said.

"The next one goes downhill and you start questioning it all again."

Romford always have to take on a number of trialists as they look to build a squad each season and Martin says it's always a slow process.

"We've had a couple of bad injuries, we had a young lad break his leg against East Thurrock, then we had another one dislocate his shoulder the week after.

"Sometimes it's a pain having these pre-season friendlies, other than that it's a little bit slow, but we're taking our time and making sure we pick the right players for our 20 men squad."

The boss did however insist it's more important to build the right squad that speed up the process of getting a team signed up ahead of the new campaign.

"You don't want hidings, your goalkeepers want to keep clean sheets to get the confidence up, but the amount of players that come and go.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not being rude, but it is hard work these days trying to get players to commit.

"They have holidays booked up, work, and now we've got this little heat wave it's hard as you don't want to be running them into the ground in this weather.

"You've got to sign up your core of players then hopefully the others will start joining up once other teams start releasing players.

"We always end up being a bit late and take our time to sign players because I don't want to sign a player just to make the squad numbers up."

Boro will be hoping a number of players become available after trials at other clubs.