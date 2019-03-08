Romford boss Martin pleased with FA Cup progression

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin says the priority was ensuring progress in the FA Cup and adding some much needed funds to the club.

Boro sealed a 2-0 win over Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday thanks to a goal from Rashaad Ogun and an own goal.

That victory sealed them £2,890 in prize money although they did then suffer a 4-1 defeat to play-off hopefuls Aveley on Bank Holiday Monday in the league.

"That's the priority the money and it was a potential banana skin as they're two leagues below us but have a budget," Martin said.

"We just had to make sure we controlled the game the best we could and make sure we didn't make it too much hard work for ourselves."

He was not so pleased with the performance against Aveley at the Brentwood Arena which saw them suffer their third consecutive defeat in the Isthmian North.

"First 15 minutes we looked comfortable but then old face Alex popped up to score against us.

"Second-half we couldn't get the second goal we needed and got punished 4-1.

"Lots of things to look at but now I need to see how long I can be patient before I start making changes."

Romford have since been drawn away to Barton Rovers in the next round of the FA Cup which is due to be played on Saturday, September, 7.

"I know it's not going to be a fantastic pitch there no disrespect to them," he said.

"They're the equivalent to us, they're a hard working side played three won one, drawn one and lost one.

"They knocked Cambridge City out of the last round who are up there in our league so it will not be an easy one but we've still got to look at it like it's a winnable game.

"We've got to go into that one with the mentality that we can take the prize money and get ourselves into the next round."

The winners of this round will earn £4,500 in prize money while the losing team will also bank £1,500.