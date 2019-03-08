Romford boss says opening week was a learning curve

Romford manager Paul Martin hopes that disappointing opening week is a learning curve for his young squad.

Boro lost 2-1 to title hopefuls Canvey Island on the opening day of the new campaign before falling to a heavy 6-0 defeat away to Basildon United on Tuesday evening.

And boss Martin says they know they will lose matches but they must be better and hopes his young players now understand that.

"It's a learning curve for them," the long-serving boss said.

"I think Basildon could have beaten anyone last night how much hunger they had and fire in their bellies compared to what we had.

"You hope the response is going to be good, we know sometimes we're going to get beat heavily, but it's the way you get beat that's the frustrating side of it.

"The only positive we can take out of last night is that it didn't cost us anything to lose 6-0," he chuckled.

"Other teams do get beat 6-0 like Hornchurch beat Worthing 6-0 Saturday and how much did it cost them."

Martin will hope the experience of a heavy defeat will give them a wake-up call.

"After praising a few of the youngsters up after Saturday then coming in that changing room at half-time it was a difference experience for them.

"It's a wake-up call for them like I say there is a lot of young kids and some of them have not even played Saturday football before and we're giving them an opportunity.

"You can't take anything away from Basildon at the end of the day whatever the score they deserved it.

"From our side of things the performance was well below par and I don't think there is one player that could have come off that pitch with anything positive to take from it."

The boss was however fairly pleased with their display against the Gulls a few days earlier and just felt fitness cost them in the end.

"Saturday everyone was buzzing as it was the first game of the season but don't get me wrong we had to weather the storm for long periods against Canvey but soaked up the pressure pretty well.

"We caught them on the counter attack to get the lead and could have possibly gone 2-0 up before half-time.

"I think once they got the equaliser, they were always going to go on to win the game unfortunately it was a bit of a deflection for the first goal.

"We're a little bit young, naïve and looked a bit leggy towards the end whereas Canvey looked a lot fitter than us."