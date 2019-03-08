Romford boss Martin hoping for a reprieve now to allow them to stay in Bostik North

Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin says the club must now rely on a possible reprieve ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Action from Romford's clash with Felixstowe & Walton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Action from Romford's clash with Felixstowe & Walton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro will be hoping to remain in the Bostik North despite being relegated on the final day of the season after being unbeaten in their last five games.

Martin's men finished level on points with Witham Town after picking up a 3-1 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday which sees them finish top of the reprieve league.

“We've just got to be looking at it now and hoping for this reprieve thing,” said Martin.

“Out of all the years I've been involved, it was only last year there wasn't a reprieve as only one team went down, hopefully there will be one this year now that we need it.

Paul Martin looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Paul Martin looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

“Unfortunately we won't know what the outcome is until everything is sorted out. But if a reprieve does happen, I'll certainly be in the nightclub that night.”

Whatever the case, Romford will be moving on from Rookery Hill, the home of East Thurrock United, where they have spent this season.

They will now call the Brentwood Arena home for the 2019/20 season.

And the long-serving boss, who has been in charge for 580 matches at Boro, says it's always hard building a squad with no budget but they got it right in the end.

Martin will be keen to keep hold of a number of the squad whether the club is playing in the Bostik North or Essex Senior League next term.

He added: “No money, it's hard to bring players in. We've taken gambles on bringing players like John Maskell in, who is just turning 40 this year.

“Also bringing young Joseph Chidyasiku in, who is travelling all the way from Middlesex to turn up for training and games.

“He's buzzing, he's got two goals for us in the last few games, and we just give some of these players belief. Jimmy Cox has come in from the league below and scored two goals.”

Martin is proud at how the squad performed in the final month of the season, with wins over Witham, Sudbury, Soham Town and Felixstowe and a draw at Grays

“There is no embarrassment about what we've done, I still think we'll be one of the most spoken about clubs, saying we couldn't have done no more considering we were 12 points adrift a month ago,” he added.