Romford boss Tamplin plots new groundshare, title and new stadium

Romford boss Glenn Tamplin has revealed work on sealing a new ground share for next season is underway while they're in talks about the start of building a new ground.

Boro currently ground share at Brentwood Town but it appears the new owner has already contacted both Barking and Aveley about the possibility of their stadiums for next season.

He feels getting his team onto a 4G pitch will help guide them to the league title next season.

"I'm sitting here knowing we've just agreed a ground share with Barking football club for next season, that's going to be on 4G, we're in talks with Aveley as well so next year we will be on 4G," Tamplin revealed.

"I know we will win the league next year because of the players we've got and the surface that we'll be playing our home games on.

"Because I'm so pushy or demanding, whatever you want to call it, I want to win the league by the record amount of points ever known in history, that's the drive and push that I have to give them.

"I know I've got the right mix of players, I won't be signing anybody, that's job done for next season and to bring absolute success for the next two seasons."

The multi-millionaire built up his former club Billericay Town's profile, fan base, and revamped their New Lodge ground.

"I think what people have to realise is, they give me all this stick on Twitter, but I was at Billericay for four months turned it from 80 fans to 1,000 then over eight weeks I built a 6,000 seated stadium then the next season I won the treble.

"People say I'm a joker and a circus, I don't call that a circus, I call that a commitment to do what I say I'm going to do.

"It's going to be bigger and better with Romford; there is no point me doing the same again because that's boring.

"What I done with Billericay, I've got to do bigger and better with Romford, and let's not forget the only reason I walked away from Billericay was probably of how my son was treated by the fans not because I wanted to walk away."

Romford are also edging close to a new ground as the boss revealed discussions have begun about building works and charity work in the borough.

"Steve (Gardener), the chairman, who has been at the club for years has arranged a meeting with the council for the 29th of this month at the town hall.

"He's also arranged a meeting for us all with our local MP at the House of Commons to set up charity events in Romford.

"He is also going to help us with the stadium, so we're starting to get the MP's backing us.

"We're growing as such a pace, I've got an American company asking us to film shows in New York as well as in the UK.

"I've got the local MP getting us into the House of Commons to organise local charity events and galvanise the community by helping those less fortunate than us.

"The council to speak to so we can start building this stadium, so things are really looking good right now for this football club.

First and foremost they have a clash against Histon this weekend where they will look to start clawing points back to lift themselves off the foot of the Isthmian North table.

Many people on Twitter are still speculation that Romford could face relegation if results don't improve but the boss says there is no chance and they must just improve each week.

"People are saying we're going to get relegated, forget that nonsense, that's not even a possibility.

"I don't know whether we're going to win, but what I do care about is that we have fun during the day, we bond, gel more as a family, do more of what I asked than last week and grow more week by week.

"As long as we improve from last week that's acceptable to me, of course I want to win and I want to reach the play-offs, but it's very unlikely."