Search

Advanced search

A week on, but Martin will always be a legend at Romford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2019

Paul Martin, Pete Shepherd and Mark Lord celebrate Romford's Essex Senior League title-winning season

Paul Martin, Pete Shepherd and Mark Lord celebrate Romford's Essex Senior League title-winning season

Archant

A week on from the news of the departure of legendary Romford manager Paul Martin - we've decided to crunch the numbers of his reign.

Martin known by many as Magic was at the club for 15 years and kept them in the Isthmian North year after year without a budget - often by pulling off late great escapes.

He led the club to the Essex Senior League title during the 2008/09 season to return to the Isthmian where they remained for over a decade.

Despite a difficult year in 2017-18, they were able to survive despite being five points adrift with just two games remaining.

The following season they found themselves in a possibly even worse situation as they were nine points short of safety with five games remaining, but staged a late recovery only to fall short on goal difference behind Witham Town.

You may also want to watch:

However the knock-on effect of the mid-season demise of North Ferriby United meant Romford were reprieved from relegation to fill the vacancy.

A stand-out moment among many would have been his side drawing 1-1 with then unbeaten Haringey Borough to mark his 500th game in charge on November, 8, 2017.

Not forgetting a 2-0 win over Colchester United in the Essex Senior Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Paul Martin's end statistics amounted to: 599 games, where he won 220, drew 117, and lost 262.

The totals goals scored were 945 while they conceded 1,126 - he also won four of eleven penalty shoot-outs during his time at Boro.

In the league it was 493 games managed, winning 180, drew 99, lost 214 - with the goals tallies totalling 777 scored and 902 conceded.

He will forever live on in Romford Football Club history for his impact on the club during many years of difficulty alongside his assistant manager Mark Lord.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout’s family as 17-year-old killer’s identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout’s family as 17-year-old killer’s identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

A week on, but Martin will always be a legend at Romford

Paul Martin, Pete Shepherd and Mark Lord celebrate Romford's Essex Senior League title-winning season

Daggers loanee starts like House on fire with brace as Shots silenced

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Tamplin brings in four more signings to Romford including ex-Towie star Hall

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

League tables name Havering the best council in London

Havering Town Hall

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists