A week on, but Martin will always be a legend at Romford

A week on from the news of the departure of legendary Romford manager Paul Martin - we've decided to crunch the numbers of his reign.

Martin known by many as Magic was at the club for 15 years and kept them in the Isthmian North year after year without a budget - often by pulling off late great escapes.

He led the club to the Essex Senior League title during the 2008/09 season to return to the Isthmian where they remained for over a decade.

Despite a difficult year in 2017-18, they were able to survive despite being five points adrift with just two games remaining.

The following season they found themselves in a possibly even worse situation as they were nine points short of safety with five games remaining, but staged a late recovery only to fall short on goal difference behind Witham Town.

However the knock-on effect of the mid-season demise of North Ferriby United meant Romford were reprieved from relegation to fill the vacancy.

A stand-out moment among many would have been his side drawing 1-1 with then unbeaten Haringey Borough to mark his 500th game in charge on November, 8, 2017.

Not forgetting a 2-0 win over Colchester United in the Essex Senior Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Paul Martin's end statistics amounted to: 599 games, where he won 220, drew 117, and lost 262.

The totals goals scored were 945 while they conceded 1,126 - he also won four of eleven penalty shoot-outs during his time at Boro.

In the league it was 493 games managed, winning 180, drew 99, lost 214 - with the goals tallies totalling 777 scored and 902 conceded.

He will forever live on in Romford Football Club history for his impact on the club during many years of difficulty alongside his assistant manager Mark Lord.