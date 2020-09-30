Search

Advanced search

Romford pick up first league win of the season against Basildon United

PUBLISHED: 22:00 30 September 2020

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Basildon United 0

Romford picked up their first league victory of the new season as they sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Basildon United thanks to a goal from Bagasan Graham.

Boro stuck with a fairly similar starting line-up that lost 1-0 to Aveley on Saturday with Remi Nelson and Michael Abnett replacing Matthew Parsons and Anointed Chukwu who were both dropped to the bench.

The hosts had a number of chances early on but couldn’t find a way past the Bees goalkeeper George Marsh who kept his side in the contest and helped them get to half-time with the match still goalless.

You may also want to watch:

The young shot-stopper continued to pull off saves while Basildon had a few chances of their own until the 77th minute when Romford finally found a way to break the deadlock as former Dagenham & Redbridge Graham fired home.

Romford then held on to pick up their first league victory of the season and will now travel away to Great Wakering Rovers this weekend looking to build on that result.

Romford: Cafer, Okosieme, Ajala, Cascaval, Winfield, McCoy, Nelson, Bonnett-Johnson, Graham, Newton (May 84), Abnett.

Unused subs: Chukwu, Parsons, Jones, Udoji

Basildon United: Marsh, Nyanja, Rusoke, Girling, Steward, Grosvenor, Baker, Greene, Jeremiah, De Bourg (Dutton 83), Martins Carvalho (Nash 72).

Unused subs: Boylan, Purdy, Hegarty.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford pick up first league win of the season against Basildon United

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues hot streak with hat-trick in defeat of West Ham

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (centre) goes past West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph to score his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Government to provide rescue package for National League clubs including Daggers and Wealdstone

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Fan’s column: West Ham boss Moyes must take praise for Wolves win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Hornchurch racer Thompson bags Jack Sears Trophy for a second time at Silverstone

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson in action at Silverstone (Pic: BT Motorsport)