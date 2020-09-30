Romford pick up first league win of the season against Basildon United

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Basildon United 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford picked up their first league victory of the new season as they sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Basildon United thanks to a goal from Bagasan Graham.

Boro stuck with a fairly similar starting line-up that lost 1-0 to Aveley on Saturday with Remi Nelson and Michael Abnett replacing Matthew Parsons and Anointed Chukwu who were both dropped to the bench.

The hosts had a number of chances early on but couldn’t find a way past the Bees goalkeeper George Marsh who kept his side in the contest and helped them get to half-time with the match still goalless.

You may also want to watch:

The young shot-stopper continued to pull off saves while Basildon had a few chances of their own until the 77th minute when Romford finally found a way to break the deadlock as former Dagenham & Redbridge Graham fired home.

Romford then held on to pick up their first league victory of the season and will now travel away to Great Wakering Rovers this weekend looking to build on that result.

Romford: Cafer, Okosieme, Ajala, Cascaval, Winfield, McCoy, Nelson, Bonnett-Johnson, Graham, Newton (May 84), Abnett.

Unused subs: Chukwu, Parsons, Jones, Udoji

Basildon United: Marsh, Nyanja, Rusoke, Girling, Steward, Grosvenor, Baker, Greene, Jeremiah, De Bourg (Dutton 83), Martins Carvalho (Nash 72).

Unused subs: Boylan, Purdy, Hegarty.