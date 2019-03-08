Romford boss Martin 'embarrassed' by FA Cup defeat

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin was 'embarrassed' after his side crashed out of the FA Cup with a 4-0 defeat to Barton Rovers.

Boro had beaten Harwich & Parkeston in the previous round to bank £2,890 in prize money but had to settle for £1,500 after losing their first qualifying round tie.

The scoreline remained blank until just before the interval when Dean Dummett put Rovers ahead.

And two goals in the space of four minutes around the hour mark left Martin's men with a mountain to climb.

Victor Osobu doubled the home side's lead on 57 minutes, with Dummett claiming his second soon after.

Osobu then netted a second in the final minute to seal the victory.

"I was lost for words, it just wasn't good enough, the best team won on the day I can't knock that as they deserved the result.

"They worked harder than us and were more organised than us, and I always say if you carry one or two you'll struggle, but I think we carried about 10 on the day.

"I was very embarrassed to be the Romford manager on the day, seeing the look on the supporters faces after the game, it was tough.

"The coach journey home was probably the most miserable coach journey ever."

The boss felt it's an opportunity wasted as he strongly believed they could progress past Rovers and into the next round of the cup competition.

"It was a winnable game for us, to get the money which I desperately wanted for the club, and like I said to you that you can't beat the FA Cup.

"I didn't expect to see anyone laughing on that coach home, I felt sorry for the supporters who had to come and watch that game."

He insists although they failed to score they must be stronger at the back as that will win them more games than outscoring teams.

"I'm old forward so obviously I want to score goals, but we need to sure up the back four and stop conceding goals.

"The longer we can hold out 0-0 the more chance we've got of winning a game."