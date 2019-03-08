Search

The Brewery Shopping Centre becomes new Romford sponsors

PUBLISHED: 12:13 12 August 2019

The Brewery shopping centre in Romford.

The Brewery shopping centre in Romford.

Archant

The Brewery has brokered a deal to sponsor Romford FC for the 2019/2020 football season - supporting the local community.

Delight for Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Delight for Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford FC Chairman Steve Gardener is delighted to announce the club and shirt sponsor for the coming season.

The clubs main sponsor and shirt sponsor will be The Brewery.

The Brewery is a leisure and retail complex in the heart of Romford town centre with a fantastic variety of stores, restaurants and leisure facilities to cater for all the family's needs right from the start of the day through to the evening.

Tom Stobbart, The Brewery Centre Manager said: "Community is very important and our ethos of family and community is aligned with Romford FC being a family and community club which makes this a great partnership and something we are very excited about."

"We have been searching for a shirt sponsor for several years and the fact that The Brewery are local makes it so much better for us to be active in the community," Gardener added.

As well as the sponsorship, Romford FC will partner with The Brewery over the coming season with a range of activities, events and customer engagements, which will appeal to families planning a day out at The Brewery as well as the opportunity for The Brewery retailers to get involved.

"We expect to do several events and match ticket competitions and as well as other prizes involving the team."

Stobbart continued: "Football is a universal sport that connects people of all ages.

"As well as giving something back to the community, with football themed events, player meets and greets - adding to our leisure and retailer offering, we're proud to support the development of Romford FC in its future developments."

This sponsorship will assist the club in their aim to get Romford FC back in the borough, with planning permission already granted for their proposed facility at Westlands Playing Fields.

For more information, please contact OnBrand on 03333 220022 or sayhello@onbrand.co.uk

