Romford bolster squad with signing of Bonnett-Johnson ahead of Aveley clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2019

Potters Bar Town V Dorking Wanderers - Sean Bonnett-Johnson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Town V Dorking Wanderers - Sean Bonnett-Johnson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Romford bolstered their squad with the signing of Sean Bonnet-Johnson ahead of their Isthmian League North clash with Aveley this weekend.

Boro are due to make the short trip to Parkside Stadium on Saturday on the back of having their last two fixtures postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Glenn Tamplin's men have only played one match in December, but have decided to add to their squad with the signing of Bonnet-Johnson, who moves over from Essex neighbours - and former landlords - East Thurrock United.

Midfielder Bonnet-Johnson had made 16 appearances for the Rocks this season, scoring two goals, after joining them in September from Braintree Town.

He previously played for Potters Bar Town, Kettering Town, Kingstonian and Billericay Town, as well as north of the border for Dundee.

Bonnett-Johnson is expected to feature in the clash on the 3G pitch, which should go ahead despite the weather.

