Romford fall short to Aveley in home opener

Manny Ogunrinde of Aveley and Adrian Cascaval of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Romford 0 Aveley 1

Harry Gibbs of Aveley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Harry Gibbs of Aveley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Romford fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against fellow promotion hopefuls Aveley in their home opener of the new Isthmian North season.

An 81st minute winner from Harry Gibbs was the difference between the two sides and secured the three points for The Millers at Mayesbrook Park.

Boro goalkeeper Matt Cafer was called into action early on as he had to deny the visitors in the third minute as he pushed it wide for a corner, which The Millers failed to take advantage of.

The hosts started to grow into the game as they moved the ball around and started playing with a more free-flowing approach.

Connor Witherspoon of Aveley and Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Connor Witherspoon of Aveley and Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

In the 13th minute right-back Marvin McCoy fired a shot out of the ground as the ball fell to the former Dagenham & Redbridge man just outside the box.

Shortly after winger Bagasan Graham picked up the ball with pace and played in striker Anointed Chukwu down the right flank but the target man ended up firing well over the crossbar.

Aveley striker Bradley Sach then curled an effort wide of the post after intercepting the ball from McCoy in the 29th minute of the match.

Four minutes later the former Potters Bar Town front-man ended up with the ball at his feet once again, striking an effort on target, but Boro’s goalkeeper Cafer held it comfortably and soon got his side back up the other end with a long throw.

Freddie Card of Aveley and Ridwan Ajala of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 Freddie Card of Aveley and Ridwan Ajala of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

On the stroke of half-time Romford defender Dave Winfield headed over a long throw in from McCoy meaning they went into the break goalless.

Aveley started stronger in the second-half and almost found a way to break the deadlock in the 57th minute as George Sykes volleyed a shot just over the bar after being picked out by Wyan Reid from the right flank.

Sykes then went close once again as he rose above the Romford defence at the back post but his header was denied by international shot-stopper Cafer.

David Winfield of Romford and George Sykes of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 David Winfield of Romford and George Sykes of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

In the 73rd minute The Millers Steve Sheehan rose high and nodded a cross from Freddie Gard goalbound but Cafer was equal to it once again.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock as defender Harry Gibbs headed home a free-kick from Freddie Gard on the edge of the box in the 81st minute.

Aveley then held firm in the dying stages of the match to secure themselves the three points.

Romford: Cafer, McCoy, Parsons (Toussaint 71), Ajala, Winfield, Okosieme, Cascaval, Bonnett-Johnson (Udohi 83), Newton, Chukwu (Olukolu 46), Graham.

Unused subs: Adelowo and Jones.

Aveley: Hughes, Ring, Reid, Witherspoon, Gibbs, Sheehan, George, Gard (Goode 86), Sykes, Sach (Ogunrinde 61), Gilbey.

Unused subs: Mochalski, G.Winn, Clark.