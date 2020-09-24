Romford boss Mead insists they’re going about their business quietly this season

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead insists the club is going about its business quietly this season but does believe Bagasan Graham and former Moldova international Adrian Cascaval are massive coups.

Rhys Murphy of Yeovil Town and Bagasan Graham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Graham joins following his release from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge while 33-year-old defender Cascaval spent last season with National League South outfit Chelmsford City.

The duo are expected to feature again as Boro play their first home fixture of the new Isthmian League North campaign against fellow promotion hopefuls Aveley at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

“We’re going more quietly about our signings, we don’t want to put it out there to everyone, we want to go underneath the radar and get on with our business, do what we’ve got to do, and hopefully go on to win this league,” Mead said.

“Bagasan is a massive signing for us out wide, Adrian as a full-back is brilliant, fantastic left-foot and he’s got international experience and he’ll be a very good asset for us.

“Aveley have got a big budget this year and they’re going to want to go for it, so they’ll be competing with us, so we’re expecting a tough one.

“We’ve had them watched and we’ve got our game plan, so we’ll stick to that, and hopefully get the three points at home on a good surface at Barking.”

Romford head into the fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw at Canvey Island in a match where they were forced to put new signing Cascaval in goal as Matt Cafer had to come off due to a bad injury to his eye.

“As it stands from our physio and Matt it’s looking good. It swelled up like a golf ball and we were very disappointed the referee didn’t even send the player off for catching Matt’s eye completely,” added Mead.

“He was in a very bad way, but to be fair to Adrian he stepped up and took the goalkeeper’s shirt, and saved three or four shots that could’ve been goalbound. He did very well for us in goal so now we know we can have an outfield player in goal it’s not too bad.

“We were nowhere near the levels we wanted to be, right the way from the backroom staff to the team, but we’ve come into training and made sure we are all in it together like a family. We go again this Saturday against Aveley who are going to be a very strong outfit.”