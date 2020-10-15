Romford assistant manager Mead says it’s too early to worry about the league table

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead insists it’s too early to be looking at the league table despite a slow start to the new season for the promotion hopefuls.

Boro currently sit 15th in the Isthmian North after six games while most other teams have played just four times so far this campaign.

Although they now head into FA Trophy action as they take on Isthmian South Central side Tooting & Mitcham United in the second qualifying round.

The winners of the tie will receive £3,000 in prize money, while the losers will walk away with £775.

“We’re two games ahead of everyone else, but It’s far too early to be looking at the table now to see where we are, I don’t normally look at that until Christmas or even New Year time to see where everyone is at then,” Mead told the club website.

“The table is irrelevant at the moment and we just want to keep kicking on game by game.”

They head into the Trophy clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Grays Athletic last weekend in a game that pleased the assistant with a number of changes to the starting line-up.

“I think you can see it both ways, it’s a point gained, but also two points lost obviously with the chances we’ve had, we had the penalty miss, and we had a clearance off the line as well as two or three other chances that we should have put in the back of the net,” he said.

“With the things that are going on around the club and the change in personnel, and the results in previous weeks, then it’s a point gained and a bright light going forward.

“The performance was very pleasing, the boys dug out, and as you see from the team sheet some of these boys are the ones that haven’t been playing so for them to be thrown in the deep end and go get a result against a very decent side in Grays Athletic was very pleasing.

“It’s something we can take into the coming weeks, hopefully improve on, and start kicking on from there.”

Mead added: “Football is football, if you know about the game you know sometimes that it doesn’t go your way, and I would say the last three or four games haven’t gone our way with the possession and chances that we’ve had.

“If you don’t put away your chances then sometimes you’ve got to sacrifice those two points and try hold on to make sure you don’t lose a game.”