Assistant Mead understands the pressure on Romford as teams raise their own games

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead understands teams raise their game against his side and it is something his players must rise to themselves.

Boro travel to Ram Meadow on Saturday to take on Bury Town after the fixture was reversed due to landlords Barking progressing in the FA Trophy.

They will be determined to build on their 2-1 victory at Histon in midweek after goals from Michael Abnett and Bagasan Graham helped them climb back up the Isthmian North table.

“There is a lot on Romford where everyone is expecting us to win, everyone comes and raises their game to try beating us, and it’s hard for the boys to raise their game a bit more,” Mead said.

“We go again on Saturday away to Bury, then we crack on from there.”

Mead was keen to praise the players for their efforts in the Histon win which was much-needed after a slow start to the new campaign.

“We’ve travelled up to Histon, who were second in the league, on a bad run of results in the last couple of weeks, but I think the boys were absolutely outstanding with that performance,” he said.

“We started off very well. The first five to 10 minutes they were on top, but we weathered the storm and grew into the game.

“As the game went on, we got our chances and took them, which we can’t say we have in recent weeks. It was a lot better performance all round.”

Mead was also delighted to see the players react in the right way after Histon levelled the score just two minutes after Abnett’s opening goal.

“When you score a goal and you get it counteracted within two minutes, it’s very frustrating. You’ve got to try to sit in and protect that lead but the boys rose above it and got the job done with a second goal,” he added.

“We didn’t sit off for the draw, we wanted to go for the win, and the boys did terrific and then we held on at the end.

“They hit the crossbar and had a couple of good chances, but we were like men tonight (Tuesday), and got the job done.”

He added: “We wanted to get ourselves into a shape, get a bit of organisation, press as a team and win the ball back collectively. Then when we did win the ball back we counter-attacked well and forced them into mistakes. Our two goals were fantastic.”