Search

Advanced search

Romford building a sustainable side insists assistant manager Christos Mead

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead insists they’re trying to build a ‘sustainable’ team rather than spend big as they bid for promotion this season.

Boro have decided to cancel their pre-season friendly away to Ramsgate on Saturday in order to have a day of team bonding to bring the squad closer together as they edge closer to the new season.

They will however return to action when they face Barking at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday evening.

“The Ramsgate game was a decision that we made as a management team as a couple of players have injuries and I think what we’re going to try doing is get a day out together so we can bond as a team,” Mead said.

“We’re trying to build a team here that isn’t made of money, it’s a team that is going to be sustainable, hard-working and have standards so we can do it the right way.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got Glenn Tamplin behind us, who is the manager as well, and he’s got a massive vocal point in what we do and I think his decision to get a nice bonding day for the players is a fantastic idea for us.”

He also knows the Barking clash will be tough: “It will be a very tough game, one we’re looking forward to, and we’ll give a few more trialists a run out as well.”

Romford crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle in the extra preliminary round with a 2-1 defeat to Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday evening much to their disappointment.

“We were obviously very disappointed with Tuesday, we weren’t up to the standards that we set, but in football you have your off days but we’re backing our players and keep moving forward.

“It was very unexpected, we’ve only had three weeks of training and two pre-season games, so we’re playing a little bit of catch on everyone where they’ve played four or five games.

“We did say to the boys this is another pre-season game for us, got out there set your standards high and try getting through the next round, but it wasn’t our night.

“It was very disappointing, but that’s the joy of the FA Cup, and the underdogs sometimes win it. Unfortunately for us we were on the other end of the stick.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford building a sustainable side insists assistant manager Christos Mead

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club

J Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Hornchurch snooker star Gary Filtness believes the senior circuit will become massive

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Cyclist takes on 1,000km challenge to raise money for hospice that cared for cousin

Neil Doherty cycled 1,000km to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch announces autumn shows

During the enforced break a number of improvement works took place, including to The Other Stage. Picture: Zach Williams