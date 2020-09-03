Romford building a sustainable side insists assistant manager Christos Mead

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead insists they’re trying to build a ‘sustainable’ team rather than spend big as they bid for promotion this season.

Boro have decided to cancel their pre-season friendly away to Ramsgate on Saturday in order to have a day of team bonding to bring the squad closer together as they edge closer to the new season.

They will however return to action when they face Barking at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday evening.

“The Ramsgate game was a decision that we made as a management team as a couple of players have injuries and I think what we’re going to try doing is get a day out together so we can bond as a team,” Mead said.

“We’re trying to build a team here that isn’t made of money, it’s a team that is going to be sustainable, hard-working and have standards so we can do it the right way.

“We’ve got Glenn Tamplin behind us, who is the manager as well, and he’s got a massive vocal point in what we do and I think his decision to get a nice bonding day for the players is a fantastic idea for us.”

He also knows the Barking clash will be tough: “It will be a very tough game, one we’re looking forward to, and we’ll give a few more trialists a run out as well.”

Romford crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle in the extra preliminary round with a 2-1 defeat to Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday evening much to their disappointment.

“We were obviously very disappointed with Tuesday, we weren’t up to the standards that we set, but in football you have your off days but we’re backing our players and keep moving forward.

“It was very unexpected, we’ve only had three weeks of training and two pre-season games, so we’re playing a little bit of catch on everyone where they’ve played four or five games.

“We did say to the boys this is another pre-season game for us, got out there set your standards high and try getting through the next round, but it wasn’t our night.

“It was very disappointing, but that’s the joy of the FA Cup, and the underdogs sometimes win it. Unfortunately for us we were on the other end of the stick.”