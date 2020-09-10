Romford assistant boss Mead full of praise for latest squad additions

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead heaped praise on new additions Jay May and Dave Winfield as they both netted twice in their latest pre-season friendly.

Striker May joins from Ashford United while experienced defender Winfield was at National League South side Chelmsford City last term.

The pair both found the net twice to give Romford a 4-0 lead against Barking after 47 minutes on Tuesday, before they changed the entire team in the 60th minute and ended up losing 5-4.

“They’re massive signings for us, Glenn Tamplin has been working hard in the last five days since the FA Cup game,” Mead said.

“We took positives from that loss, but also we took some negatives. We felt we needed to change a few things around and bring some more depth into the side. Jay May coming in up front to partner Lee Newton, I think that will be a fantastic partnership, obviously with Jay hitting the ground running.

“Dave’s an absolute beast at the back, he’ll be the one to lead us forward from our defensive duties, as well as our set-pieces.”

He added: “There will be a couple of announcements in terms of our full squad, but right now we’re still trying to make things work, and see where we can improve. Hopefully step by step we can keep going forward.”

Mead says there were plenty of positives to take from the friendly with Barking as they head into their final pre-season clash away to Brightlingsea Regent this weekend.

“Obviously we’ve made five big signings that have come into the squad, along with a few others that we already had at the start,” added Mead.

“The first 60 minutes was very positive, but there are still a few trigger points that we need to work on in training.

“We’re still two or three weeks behind everyone else but we’re gearing up for the season against Canvey Island (September 19).

“We’ve got a game against Brightlingsea this weekend so we’ll be looking to play our strongest squad, but looking after our boys at the same time.

“What we did against Barking, changing the full 11, was to look after them, making sure they got a good run out but at the same time protecting them as we’re so close to the season now.”