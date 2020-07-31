Search

Advanced search

Romford agree groundshare with Barking for upcoming season

PUBLISHED: 13:27 31 July 2020

Barking FC signage during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Barking FC signage during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford will be ground-sharing with Barking FC at their Mayesbrook Park home for the 2020/21 season it was officially announced.

The Isthmian League have approved the clubs groundshare with Barking after speculation for a number of months of the potential move after sharing with Brentwood Town last term.

You may also want to watch:

With a new 3G pitch having been laid we will have more certainty over games being played on the dates they are scheduled.

Club chairman Steve Gardener was delighted that the club can finally announce where we will be next season.

Thanks must go to Boro chairman and manager Glenn Tamplin and Rob O’Brien of Barking who between them brokered a deal which sees the club playing and training at Barking next season.

Romford are expected to start announcing more news and potentially some signings in the coming weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster’s Ison reveals his admiration for opponents Goresbrook ahead of clash

Upminster's Alan Ison (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford agree groundshare with Barking for upcoming season

Barking FC signage during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Hornchurch captain Gordon full of praise for the efforts made on improving wicket

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Daggers announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Daggers sign young winger George Saunders from Hornchurch

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020