Romford agree groundshare with Barking for upcoming season

Romford will be ground-sharing with Barking FC at their Mayesbrook Park home for the 2020/21 season it was officially announced.

The Isthmian League have approved the clubs groundshare with Barking after speculation for a number of months of the potential move after sharing with Brentwood Town last term.

With a new 3G pitch having been laid we will have more certainty over games being played on the dates they are scheduled.

Club chairman Steve Gardener was delighted that the club can finally announce where we will be next season.

Thanks must go to Boro chairman and manager Glenn Tamplin and Rob O’Brien of Barking who between them brokered a deal which sees the club playing and training at Barking next season.

Romford are expected to start announcing more news and potentially some signings in the coming weeks.