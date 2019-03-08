Romford agree groundshare with Brentwood Town

Romford FC have agreed to play their 2019/20 fixtures at the Brentwood Arena as part of a new ground-share deal.

Boro have been groundsharing for a number of years, at Ship Lane Thurrock FC for a number of years, and this season at East Thurrock United’s Rookery Hill.

They only agreed a one-year stay in Corringham and will now be moving into the Arena alongside rivals Brentwood Town.

Romford Chairman, Steve Gardener, told the club’s website: “The club are pleased to announce they have secured a groundshare with Brentwood Town FC for next season.

“Despite the late request, Brentwood were very quick to accommodate us, and the league have confirmed their agreement this week.

“Being at Brentwood will make getting to the games easier for most supporters, and it is closer to Romford than we have played previously in recent years.

“The club wishes to put on record our thanks to Brentwood Town for assisting us, and we look forward to our new groundshare.”