Romford remain bottom with defeat to AFC Sudbury

Ben Hunter of Sudbury and Mekhi Leacock-McLeod of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Romford 1 AFC Sudbury 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callum Harrison of Sudbury and Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 Callum Harrison of Sudbury and Sean Bonnett-Johnson of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Romford missed out on a golden chance to climb off the bottom of the Isthmian North league table as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to mid-table AFC Sudbury.

Goals from Liam Bennett and Ethan Mayhew sealed the three points for the Yellows and bring an end to Boro's four game winning streak despite nicking a late goal through Adam Morgan at Parkside Stadium.

First chance of the match fell to Romford midfielder Sean Bonnett-Johnson who blazed a shot over as the hosts broke forward.

Glenn Tamplin's side looked bright to start, moving the ball around freely, although Sudbury's youngster were also stringing together some lovely passes.

Adam Morgan of Romford goes close during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 Adam Morgan of Romford goes close during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

In the 10th minute Boro striker Adam Morgan fired wide of the post after the ball was squared to the former Liverpool youngster by his partner Louie Theophanous,

Moments later the visitors had their first real chance of the match as Billy Holland picked out right-back Baris Altintop out near the back post but his effort went spiralling over the crossbar.

It then became a very end-to-end affair with the next chance falling to Romford winger Mekhi McLeod.

The former Fulham youngster fired high after some tricky footwork to work his way into the box in the 21st minute.

Not even a minute later Subury went close as striker Freddie King was sent through one-on-one with goalkeeper Matt Cafer.

The Gibraltar International got his foot to the striker's effort as he broke in on goal to keep the score at 0-0.

Sudbury midfielder Billy Holland then tried his luck from distance in the 28th minute, but it went sailing over the bar.

Romford finally got back into the game themselves as they applied pressure which resulted in a free-kick on the edge of the box as midfielder Dan Waldren was brought down.

You may also want to watch:

Striker Morgan hit the top of the wall with his shot and it went out for a corner which they failed to create anything from.

The former Liverpool youngster then had another chance this time forcing goalkeeper Paul Walker into a save that pushed the ball behind for a corner after McLeod played it out to the left for the front-man.

After a bright spell for the hosts it was Sudbury who broke the deadlock as left-back Liam Bennett cut inside the box and drilled a shot into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.

The youngster almost pulled off the exact same play just five minutes later, but this time trying to pick out the left corner, which Cafer pushed wide for a corner to keep the score at 1-0 heading into the half-time break.

It was a poor start to the second-half for the hosts as Sudbury attacked straight away with Ethan Mayhew heading home to double their lead just one minute in.

Two minutes later Boro captain Tambeson Eyong fired the ball across the face of goal but nobody could get a touch on it.

Defender Ejiro Okosieme then headed just past the post in the 63rd minute as Romford desperately tried to claw their way back into the contest.

It almost went from bad to worse for the hosts as substitute Carlos Djalo lunged in and brought down Altintop to give a penalty away in the 73rd minute.

Callum Harrison stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was denied by Cafer as he tried firing into the left corner.

Romford pushed for a goal but things got heated and a number of them ended up being booked while handing Sudbury a few more chances late on.

The hosts did manager to reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the dying stages as striker Morgan headed home inside the six yard box.

Romford: Cafer, Doe, Ajala (Djalo 67), Okosieme, Eyong, Sprague, Waldren (Toussaint 56), Bonnett-Johnson, McLeod (Banton 56), Morgan, Theophanous.

Unused subs: Tamplin and Adelowo.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Altintop, Bennett, Holland, O'Malley, Grimwood, Harrison, Hunter, King (Hammett 89), Mayhew (Harris 65), Maycock. Unused subs: Bailey-Dennis, Adams, Holland.