Romford manager Tamplin underestimated the league but remains very confident

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 January 2020

Jason Raad of Aveley and Jason Banton of Romford during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Jason Raad of Aveley and Jason Banton of Romford during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin admits he 'underestimated' the quality of the Isthmian North as they head into a clash with AFC Sudbury this weekend.

Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Boro welcome The Yellows to the Brentwood Arena on Saturday as they look to put their 6-0 drubbing at high-flying Aveley last weekend behind them.

And the multi-millionaire owner remains confident they can push up the league table and come close to the play-off places.

"I wasn't at the game, we always go away for the New Year, but what we've done is put a team together that we thought would work and it didn't," Tamplin said.

"I will be honest by saying I underestimated this league. This league is as difficult as I found the first year at Billericay, but what I'd done at Billericay is went in for half a season and finished mid-table.

"The next season we blasted the league, so what I will say is it's going to be almost impossible for us to get into the play-offs, but we will still be trying - even if we need six points on the last day we will play that way.

"Let's look at how we bounce back, it's about bounce back ability, it's not how you deal with things when they're going well it's about dealing with things when your backs are against the wall."

It will be a new-look squad come Saturday as Tamplin has released the likes of striker Adam Cunnington, defender Ryan Cresswell and midfielder Dominic McHale, although he remained coy on his new signings.

"I've got rid of three players - Adam Cunnington, Ryan Creswell, and Dominic McHale - and we've brought three new players in.

"Three new players with heart that will die for the cause, so let's see how we do this Saturday."

The former Billericay Town owner is now keen to start drawing in bigger crowds for Romford after a number of postponements in December.

"I need to get the fans there, I've been very quite on Twitter over the last three or four weeks because I knew games were going to get called off, so it felt pointless raring everyone up knowing they wouldn't be on," he added.

"Hopefully now all this rain is over and we can get this atmosphere back going.

"We've got a new mascot called Littleman, he's the new Romford mascot, so everyone can come over to meet him on Saturday."

