Romford assistant manager Duncan heaped praise on an organised AFC Sudbury side

Romford assistant manager Derek Duncan was keen to heap praise on AFC Sudbury after their 2-1 defeat in mid-week which saw them remain bottom of the Isthmian North.

Goals from Liam Bennett and Ben Hunter sealed the three points for the Yellows and brought an end to Boro's four game winning streak despite nicking a late goal through Adam Morgan at Parkside Stadium.

The assistant says it was disappointed for his perspective but Sudbury deserve the plaudits for the performance they put in.

"It was clear to see that they're a very good team, organised, played really well and I think the 4G suited them being the fact that their home pitch is also 4G and that showed tonight (Wednesday)," Duncan said.

"More disappointed really, on the run that we've had so far, to go 2-0 down was disappointing for me.

"They tried to make us play, they sat off us, but unfortunately we couldn't unlock them.

"Towards the end we got the final goal, which I think we should have done from the beginning, and that was just by putting the ball in the box as we had the physical side over them."

He added: "Fair play to Sudbury, they played really well, and we wish them all the best for the rest of the season."

The former Leyton Orient winger did admit it has been a tough task building a team from scratch mid-season mixed in with the amount of postponements they've had to endure due to not being allowed to play out of Brentwood Arena due to the pitch conditions.

Whether they will be able to play there again this season still remains a question with 14 fixtures left to be played this season.

"We was bottom of the league when we first come in, we struggled to get a squad together that gelled in the beginning, but I think we've finally got that team together now.

"The lack of games with games being called off left, right and centre doesn't really help with momentum, but that's non-league and you have to roll with the punches."

Romford remain bottom of the Isthmian North after that defeat but still have three games in hand on second from bottom Felixstowe & Walton United.