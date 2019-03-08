Search

Isthmian League: Romford 5 Histon 1

PUBLISHED: 17:14 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 19 October 2019

Timi Babalola celebrates a goal for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford claimed their first Isthmian League North Division win of the season and did so in some style at Brentwood Arena on Saturday.

Boro had been on the wrong end of a 6-1 home defeat againast Grays Athletc in midweek, but went close to inflicting that margin of defeat on Histon in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Only five minutes had been played when Timi Babalola put Paul Martin's men in front, but their joy was shortlived as Dan Brown got the visitors back on terms within two minutes.

The home side regained the lead on 18 minutes, though, as Reece Tranter found the net and Babalola made it 3-1 with his second midway through the first half.

Boro added their fourth inside two minutes of the second half, thanks to Giovanni Palmer to leave Histon with a mountain to climb.

And Palmer secured the points when completing the nap hand for the hosts, who remain bottom of the table despite their success.

Romford: Riddell, Joseph, Palmer (Sumithran 78), McLeavy, Agboola, Cossington, Toussaint, Tranter (Kessell 69), Cox (Anastasious 84), Babalola, Little.

Unused subs: Ogun, Nesbitt.

Attendance: 96.

