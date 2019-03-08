Search

Bostik North: Romford 3 Witham Town 1

PUBLISHED: 16:59 06 April 2019

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the attack at Rookery Hill (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the attack at Rookery Hill (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford earned a much-needed win and three vital points in their battle to avoid the drop against fellow strugglers Witham on Saturday.

Boro boss Paul Martin had insisted his side win this weekend to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in Bostik North.

“It’s win or go down, we can’t afford to lose,” he said, having steered his side to a great escape last season.

And the home side took the lead through Danny Nesbitt on 20 minutes, with Ayo Olukoga doubling their advantage four minutes before half time.

With relegation rivals Mildenhall trailing to Great Wakering, thanks to a first-half goal from former Romford striker Shomari Barnwell, Boro found themselves off the foot of the table during the break.

Barnwell doubled Wakering’s lead at Mildenhall, but Johnny Ashman halved the deficit at Rookery Hill with 18 minutes remaining and Romford were reduced to 10 men when Toby Barlow was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Martin sent Reece Hewitt on for Greg Akpele moments later and Boro restored their two-goal cushion through George Woodward on 77 minutes to ease the home side’s nerves, as Barnwell completed his hat-trick against Mildenhall.

And the home side held on for a win which leaves them one point above Mildenhall with four matches remaining.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Barlow, Maskell, Olukoga, Nesbitt, Woodward, Brown-Bampoe, Cox, Akpele (Hewitt 76), Chidyausiku. Unused subs: Reynolds, Taylor, Bolton, Carvalho.

Attendancee: 78.

