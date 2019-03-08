Isthmian League: Romford 3 Soham Town Rangers 3
PUBLISHED: 17:27 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 02 November 2019
Romford were denied a much-needed win as Sam Mulready struck two minutes from time to earn Soham a share of the spoils at Brentwood Arena.
Boro opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark through Reece Tranter, but the visitors hit back just three minutes into the second half as Tom Newman levelled.
Danny Nesbitt restored the home side's lead just before the hour mark and Giovanni Palmer put them 3-1 up midway through the second half.
But their joy was shortlived as Cameron Watson hit back for the Greens just four minutes later.
And Mulready levelled it up in the 88th minute, before Soham's Callum Russell was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence as normal time drew to a close.
The draw meant Romford remain bottom of the table, when a win would have seen them leapfrog above Basildon United, while Soham slipped to 11th after wins for Tilbury and Dereham Town.
Romford: Page, Little, Turner, Nesbitt, Sumithran, Cossington, Toussaint, Tranter (Costa 84), Kayembe, Cox (Kessell 84), Palmer (Joseph 84).
Unused subs: Ogun, Riddell.
Soham: Pope, Conway (Chaffey 82), Russell, Okay (Brown 82), Watson, Groves, Clayton, Auger, Newman, Mulready, Andrews.
Unused subs: James, Foxall.
Attendance: 82.