Isthmian League: Romford 3 Soham Town Rangers 3

Ben Turner of Romford and Tom Newman of Soham during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford were denied a much-needed win as Sam Mulready struck two minutes from time to earn Soham a share of the spoils at Brentwood Arena.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reece Tranter of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Reece Tranter of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Boro opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark through Reece Tranter, but the visitors hit back just three minutes into the second half as Tom Newman levelled.

Danny Nesbitt restored the home side's lead just before the hour mark and Giovanni Palmer put them 3-1 up midway through the second half.

But their joy was shortlived as Cameron Watson hit back for the Greens just four minutes later.

And Mulready levelled it up in the 88th minute, before Soham's Callum Russell was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence as normal time drew to a close.

Danny Nesbitt of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Danny Nesbitt of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

You may also want to watch:

The draw meant Romford remain bottom of the table, when a win would have seen them leapfrog above Basildon United, while Soham slipped to 11th after wins for Tilbury and Dereham Town.

Romford: Page, Little, Turner, Nesbitt, Sumithran, Cossington, Toussaint, Tranter (Costa 84), Kayembe, Cox (Kessell 84), Palmer (Joseph 84).

Unused subs: Ogun, Riddell.

Giovanni Palmer of Romford scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Giovanni Palmer of Romford scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Soham: Pope, Conway (Chaffey 82), Russell, Okay (Brown 82), Watson, Groves, Clayton, Auger, Newman, Mulready, Andrews.

Unused subs: James, Foxall.

Attendance: 82.