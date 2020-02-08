Search

Isthmian League: Romford 3 Felixstowe & Walton 1

PUBLISHED: 17:34 08 February 2020

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Romford came from behind to earn three precious points over fellow strugglers Felixstowe & Walton at Phoenix Sports on Saturday.

Boro's home fixture had been switched from the Brentwood Arena, due to ongoing problems with the pitch, but they claimed a second win in nine matches since Glenn Tamplin took over as owner-manager of the club in mid-November.

And the victory saw them cut the gap at the bottom of the table to six points, with six games in hand on the Seasiders.

Both side had their chances in front of goal during the first half but the scoreline remained blank at the break.

And Felixstowe then broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart as Oliver Canfer found the back of the net.

Boro were back on level terms just four minutes later, though, as Louie Theophanous capitalised on a poor backpass and calmly slotted past Charlie Beckwith.

And Tamplin's men took the lead on 69 minutes in stunning fashion when Adam Morgan netted from inside his own half.

Morgan made sure of the points eight minutes later, from just outside the area this time, as Boro completed a double over their rivals, following their 2-1 success on the Suffolk coast in early December.

Romford are due to host Brentwood at Aveley's Parkside Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Romford: Cafer, Exley Banks, Sprague, Toussaint, Adelowo, Okosieme, McLeod, Bonnett-Johnson, Morgan, Theophanous, Oulakolu (Bacon 64).

Unused subs: Joseph-Baker, Waldren, Aziaya, Rochester.

Attendance: 75.

