Isthmian League: Romford 3 Brentwood 2

Romford made it back-to-back wins in Isthmian North with success over landlords Brentwood at Aveley's Parkside Stadium on Tuesday.

Having beaten fellow strugglers Felixstowe & Walton United at Phoenix Sports on Saturday, Boro gave their survival hopes another boost with victory over the Blues.

They took an 11th-minute lead when Louis Theophanous produced a superb run into the box to win a penalty, with Mekhi McLeod stepping up to send Tim Brown the wrong way from the spot.

But the visitors were back on level terms from a corner midway through the first half, with Boro keeper Matthew Cafer credited with an own goal.

Glenn Tamplin's men regained the lead jut six minutes later, though, when Theophanous produced another darting run and fired past Brown.

And the home side had a let-off just before the interval when a thunderous Brentwood effort came back off the crossbar.

Boro replaced Adam Morgan with Jesse Oulakolu at the start of the second half, while Michael Aziaya came on for Joshua Exley Banks on 51 minutes.

And Brentwood squared matters for a second time with only six minutes remaining when Jack Edwards tried a speculative effort and saw it curl past Cafer.

It looked like earning Adam Flanagan's side a share of the spoils, but Romford would not be denied and claimed a last-minute winner when Ollie Sprague's free-kick was parried by Brown and Gabriel Adelowo tapped in from close range.

There was still time for Brentwood to almost snatch a draw at the death as they struck the woodwork for a second time when a header from a corner hit the crossbar.

But Romford were able to celebrate only their fourth league win of the season as they closed to within three points of safety at the bottom of the table, with five games in hand on Felixstowe.

And they will aim to make it three in a row when they head to 14th-placed Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.

Romford: Cafer, Exley Banks (Aziaya 51), Sprague, Menga, Morgan (Oulakolu 46), Okosieme, Adelowo, Bonnett-Johnson, Theophanous, McLeod, Toussaint. Unused subs: Tamplin, Bacon, Rochester.

Brentwood: Brown, Furlonge, Rees (Milner 49), Edwards, Kemsley, Ahern, Topley, Pianim (Elliott 75), Babalola, Hogan (Wiggina 26), Freeman. Unused subs: Pugsley, Dosad.

Attendance: 168.

