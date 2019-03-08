Bostik North: Romford 2 Mildenhall Town 1

George Woodward, in action for Barkingside against Ilford last week, was Romford's matchwinner against Mildenhall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford secured their first win since New Year’s Day as George Woodward struck late and relegation rivals Mildenhall finished with nine men.

Michael Mignot almost had a chance inside a minute for the hosts after some sloppy Mildenhall defending, but the visitors then went close as a deflected cross flew beyond Thomas Debenham at the far post.

Harry Aldridge produced a good save to deny Tommy Robinson, while Stuart Zanone headed over at the far post, before Jake Hayhoe thwarted Mignot at the other end.

Romford’s Danny Nesbitt had a header from a corner clear off the line before Mildenhall were reduced to 10 men on 18 minutes as Abouhadje Kouassi was given his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident.

And the home side broke the deadlock soon after as the ball was played through to Ayo Olukoga, who finished well.

Mignot had a header deflected behind, but Mildenhall still looked dangerous despite their numerical disadvantage.

Zanone sent a shot on the turn inches wide from 25 yards, while Aldridge kept out Thomas Boxer’s free-kick and claimed Robinson’s cross-cum-shot.

And Debenham sent a header over Aldridge’s crossbar from a corner on the stroke of half time as Boro went into the break with their slender lead.

Paul Martin’s men made a bright start to the second half, going close to doubling their lead when a low ball in from the left almost found Malaki Toussaint and a defender conceded a corner, which deflected off Philip Brown Bampoe and into the arms of Hayhoe.

Debenham flashed a volley just past the far post for Mildenhall, though, as another warning for Boro, who then saw Mignot take the ball past Hayhoe when he came out of his box but scuff his shot wide.

And 10-man Mildenhall had another chance on the hour as Debenham fired another attempt beyond the back post.

The visitors were back on terms on 62 minutes, though, as the much-travelled Zanone punished Boro with a sweetly-struck free kick from just outside the box, which flew low into the bottom corner.

Mignot had an effort deflected behind at the near post, then went close from the corner, before Zanone lifted a chance for Mildenhall over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

And the visitors almost went 2-1 up when substitute Kaine Manels lifted the ball over Aldridge but just past the post.

Boro had the ball in the net through Max Bolton, but the linesman’s flag went up and, despite protests from the home side, the referee awarded a goal kick.

Romford got their reward with only five minutes left, though, as Woodward tried his luck from distance and saw the ball deflect off a Mildenhall player and loop in.

But Greg Akpele missed a great chance to make it 3-1, when going through after a mix-up in the Mildenhall defence but shooting wide.

The visitors went down to nine men moments later as Luke Butcher was dismissed, following a challenge on Nathan Joseph, and then had penalty claims for handball waved away, before Boro broke upfield and Toussaint saw his shot blocked by the leg of Hayhoe.

The win allowed Boro to move level on points with Mildenhall, but they remain bottom due to their inferior goal difference.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Barlow (Akpele 57), Brown-Bampoe (Bolton 69), Nesbitt, Maskell, Woodward, Toussaint, Olukoga, Mignot, Hewitt. Unused subs: Taylor, Reynolds, Bolton, Carvalho.

Attendance: 107.