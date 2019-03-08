Search

Bostik North: Romford 2 Maldon 4

PUBLISHED: 20:02 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 23 March 2019

Romford's Greg Akpele battles for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Relegation-threatened Romford slipped to another defeat as high-flying Maldon took the points at Rookery Hill on Saturday.

The visitors scored the only goal of the first half on 28 minutes through Eddie-Louis Dsane.

But Boro were back on terms eight minutes after the restart through experienced centre-back John Maskell.

The home side’s joy was shortlived as Dsane restored Maldon’s lead just two minutes later, but Greg Akpele made it 2-2 just past the hour mark.

Hopes of Paul Martin’s securing an unexpected point against promotion-chasing Maldon disappeared in the final quarter of an hour, though, as Dsane struck twice in the space of seven minutes to complete his hat-trick.

The situation remains unchanged at the foot of the table after the bottom three all lost, with Boro in last place a point adrift of Mildenhall Town and nine behind 18th-placed Witham Town.

But Boro now have only six matches left to try and haul themselves out of trouble and head to Heybridge Swifts next weekend.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Barlow (Hewitt 46), Maskkell, Olukoga, Cossington, Glowacki (Taylor 73), Woodward, Jeakins, Akpele, Brown-Bampoe (Reynolds 82). Unused subs: Bolton, Carvalho.

Attendance: 101.

