Isthmian League: Romford 2 Coggeshall Town 3

PUBLISHED: 17:14 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 16 November 2019

Romford began a new era under owner-manager Glenn Tamplin with a slender defeat against high-flying Coggeshall at the Brentwood Arena on Saturday.

A totally rebuilt Boro side was watched by a crowd of 524 - the club's highest since 1997 and third highest ever since reformation - who took advantage of Tamplin's offer of free admission.

And the new regime got off to a fine start as only 10 minutes had been played when Romford opened the scoring as Phil Roberts found the net.

But Manny Agboola had to make a superb save to keep out a Euin McKeown effort at the other end, before Tamplin made an early change and replaced Henry Mabasa with Mohammed Mahmoud on 26 minutes.

The Seedgrowers were back on level terms soon after as former Hornchurch striker Ross Wall found the bottom corner of the net with an excellent strike and the visitors then took the lead on 34 minutes when Tyler Brampton headed into the roof of the net.

It got worse for Romford a minute later as Tevan Allen slotted past Agboola for Coggeshall's third goal and Jack Stevenson made way for Malaki Toussaint - the only survivor from the squad of former boss Paul Martin in the matchday 16 - in Romford's second change of the opening half.

The home side hit back before the hour mark as former Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur found the target, but the visitors went close to a fourth as only a last-ditch challenge denied them.

Boro could not find an equaliser in the time that remained and Basildon United's 1-0 win at Tilbury leaves them three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Next up for Tamplin and his new-look team is a trip to Dereham Town, who beat landlords Brentwood Town 5-2 on Saturday, next weekend.

Romford: Agboola, Mabasa (Mahmoud 26), Bacon, Westcott, Hayes, Ojeman, Bantick, Moncur, Roberts, Stevenson (Toussaint 37), Mendy (Campbell 46).

Unused subs: Dua, Banks.

Attendance: 524.

