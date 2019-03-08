Isthmian North: Romford 1 Canvey Island 2

Harry Aldridge of Romford FC tips the ball over from a corner during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Hornchurch striker George Purcell struck twice in quick succession to send Romford to defeat on the opening day of the new BetVictor Isthmian League North Division season.

Romford celebrate the opening goal scored by Jimmy Cox during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 Romford celebrate the opening goal scored by Jimmy Cox during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Boro opened the scoring at their new Brentwood Arena base, thanks to an early goal from Jimmy Cox.

But hotshot Purcell scored twice in the space of five minutes to turn the match on its head and earn the Gulls all three points.

Canvey went close after three just mintues as Joshua Hutchinson's low shot was flicked wide by Alexander Stephenson.

A long ball from Lamar Johnson then found former Urchin Purcell, who saw his shot well saved by Harry Aldridge.

Jay Nash of Romford FC holds the ball up under pressure during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 Jay Nash of Romford FC holds the ball up under pressure during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Boro took the lead on 11 minutes as Cox fired home from close range and the visitors saw ex-Romford defender Michael Finneran and Stephenson waste chances on the half-hour mark.

Stephenson's shot hit Tobi Joseph, when Aldridge fumbled a cross on 38 minutes, and the Boro keeper then made a superb save to keep out Purcell's vicious free-kick on the stroke of half time.

Joseph headed over from a corner seven minutes after the restart, but the Gulls got back on level terms on 71 minutes as Purcell saw a well-struck free-kick deflected off the wall and past Aldridge.

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

The Boro keeper saved well from Purcell soon after, before James White fired over for the visitors.

But Canvey got the go-ahead goal on 76 minutes as Finneran brought the ball forward and found Kane Gilbert, whose cross picked out Purcell to smash home from close range.

Purcell went close to a hat-trick on 84 minutes when his shot was pushed onto the crossbar by Aldridge and he then saw a defender clear off the line after he had rounded the Boro keeper moments later.

But Boro went close to a late leveller as the ball fell to Jay Nash in the box, as Canvey panicked, only for hinm to shoot straight at Johnson.

Romford: Aldridge, Samuels, Palmer, Hiobi, Thandi, Brown-Bampoe (Ogun 84), Toussaint, Tranter (Stewart 77), Cox (Charles 56), Nash, Green.

Unused subs: Nesbitt, Riddle.

Attendance: 116.