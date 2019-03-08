Isthmian League: Romford 1 Aveley 4

Phillip Brown-Bampoe of Romford (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's FA Cup heroes were brought back down to earth with a bump by Aveley at Brentwood Arena on Bank Holiday Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buoyed by their 2-0 preliminary round tie win at Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday, which earned them £2,890 in prize money and a spot in Tuesday's first qualifying round draw, Boro began well enough.

A dangerous ball across goal just evaded the head of Louis Hiobi, before David Hughes was forced to save a long-range free-kick.

But the Millers took the lead on 19 minutes when debutant Alex Read netted from Aaron Condon's cross.

Joshua Samuels fired wide of the post for Boro soon after but it was 2-0 on 31 minutes when Condon flicked Jake Pitty's cross beyond Jack Riddell.

And James Love added a third almost immediately when Condon's ball over the top allowed him to fire into the bottom corner.

You may also want to watch:

Love went close to a fourth a minute after the restart, but Boro hit back on 50 minutes when Hughes saved a penalty and Kieron Owusu followed up to find the net.

Hiobi headed over from a corner as Boro looked to make further inroads into Aveley's lead, while the visitors had claims for a penalty waved away when Love went down in the box.

Riddell saved a George Allen header from a Condon corner on the hour mark, while Jaydon Charles headed against the crossbar and over for thee home side on 74 minutes.

And Aveley made sure of the points with their fourth goal when Sam Cross picked out Love, who sent a looping header over Riddell and into the net for his second goal of the afternoon.

A third succesive defeat leaves Romford bottom of the table ahead of a trip to Sudbury on Saturday.

But before that all eyes will be on the FA Cup first qualifying round draw when that is made on Tuesday, to see who Boro are paired against on September 7.

Romford: Riddell, Nzengo, Palmer, Hiobi (Thandi 85), Nesbitt, Brown-Bampoe, Toussaint, Tranter (Stewart 74), Charles, Samuels, Owusu (Gbolahan 71).

Attendance: 138.