Bostik North: Romford 0 Bury Town 4

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Struggling Romford ended up well beaten by promotion play-off hopefuls Bury Town at Rookery Hill on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Taylor’s goal had earned Boro a point when the two sides met at Ram Meadow in mid-August, as they briefly enjoyed life at the top of the table.

But Paul Martin’s men have plunged down the standings ever since and this latest defeat leaves them just two points off the bottom.

Having fallen to a late 2-1 defeat at Great Wakering Rovers a week earlier, after taking the lead, Boro were behind after just 15 minutes as Cemal Ramadan netted from the penalty spot.

They avoided any further damage in the first half but conceded a second just six minutes after the restart to Ryan Jolland.

Martin made three changes with less than 20 minutes remaining, sending Taylor, Reece Hewitt and Roddy Lemba on for Oguz Yasar, Terlochan Singh and Nick Reynolds respectively.

But two goals in the last eight minutes gave the final scoreline a more flattering look for Bury as Ramadan grabbed his second to make it 3-0, before Ryan Horne struck in the last minute of normal time.

And Romford face another tough test on Wednesday when they welcome leaders Bowers to East Thurrock.

Romford: Aldridge, Singh (Hewitt 73), Barlow, Fisher, Nesbitt, Cossington, Toussaint, Olukoga, Reynolds (Lemba 75), Kellum, Yasar (Taylor 72). Unused subs: Scammell, Joseph.

Attendance: 103.