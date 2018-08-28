Reynolds relieved to see Romford end winless run

Romford striker Nick Reynolds admitted it was a good feeling to start 2019 with an overdue 1-0 win over Grays Athletic in Bostik North.

Harry Aldridge of Romford punches clear during Romford vs Grays Athletic, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Rookery Hill on 1st January 2019

Ayo Olukoga struck after just eight minutes at Rookery Hill, to end an 11-game winless run in the league for Paul Martin’s men.

And long-serving Reynolds revealed the mood in the Boro camp, saying: “The game today was a big relief, it was good to start the new year with a win.

“It was a big team effort to get three points and for the first time in a long time we didn’t make any mistakes.”

Not since Reynolds and Max Bolton netted in a 2-0 success against Aveley, in late September, had Boro celebrated a league win, picking up just a single point from a possible 33 after a goalless draw with Basildon.

Nick Reynolds of Romford and Kieran Bishop of Grays during Romford vs Grays Athletic, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Rookery Hill on 1st January 2019

And Reynolds said they followed orders from the management to the letter to keep only their fifth clean sheet in all competitions this campaign, adding: “Magic gave us a game plan, he wanted us to control the pace of the game and be disciplined defensively and it worked.

“We needed a clean sheet as we have been leaking goals lately, so to get that against a good side is a massive bonus.

“Hopefully we can now build on that performance start picking up more points and climb up the table.”

A fifth league win in 19 matches moved Boro up one place to 17th, with a trip to fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers up next on Saturday.