Reynolds relieved to see Romford end winless run
PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 January 2019
Romford striker Nick Reynolds admitted it was a good feeling to start 2019 with an overdue 1-0 win over Grays Athletic in Bostik North.
Ayo Olukoga struck after just eight minutes at Rookery Hill, to end an 11-game winless run in the league for Paul Martin’s men.
And long-serving Reynolds revealed the mood in the Boro camp, saying: “The game today was a big relief, it was good to start the new year with a win.
“It was a big team effort to get three points and for the first time in a long time we didn’t make any mistakes.”
Not since Reynolds and Max Bolton netted in a 2-0 success against Aveley, in late September, had Boro celebrated a league win, picking up just a single point from a possible 33 after a goalless draw with Basildon.
And Reynolds said they followed orders from the management to the letter to keep only their fifth clean sheet in all competitions this campaign, adding: “Magic gave us a game plan, he wanted us to control the pace of the game and be disciplined defensively and it worked.
“We needed a clean sheet as we have been leaking goals lately, so to get that against a good side is a massive bonus.
“Hopefully we can now build on that performance start picking up more points and climb up the table.”
A fifth league win in 19 matches moved Boro up one place to 17th, with a trip to fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers up next on Saturday.
