Reading interested in Hornchurch winger Saunders

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Reading among many other clubs are currently tracking Hornchurch youngster George Saunders after his impressive displays last season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Saunders of Hornchurch with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 George Saunders of Hornchurch with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

The winger made a total of 44 appearances last term where he found the net three times and picked up a number of assists before being voted players' player of the season.

Manager Mark Stimson revealed his creative playmaker has been training with the Championship outfit since the start of the new campaign.

"George has had a couple of days training at Reading, there is an interest from them, but nothing is solid at the moment," the former Gillingham boss said.

"There are talks, whether that happens we'll wait and see, but all George can do is give 100 per cent and keep looking to learn in every game.

You may also want to watch:

"He's fantastic to work with, my left shoulder is saying I don't want him to go as he's massive for us, but my right is saying if that opportunity comes along you can't stop him.

"We just wait and see what happens, there is certainly a bit of interest around George and rightly so because I've worked with a few players that have jumped up a few levels and he has definitely got the potential to do so.

"It's just whether someone wants to give him that opportunity but we really like him being at our club."

Saunders joined Hornchurch ahead of last season after impressing during his trial period at the Bridge Avenue outfit.

He originally spent three season at Billericay Town in the youth ranks before joining Harold Hill in the Essex Olympian League in 2016.

The winger then went to Kelvedon Hatch for the 2017/18 season and established himself in the first-team before stepping up four divisions to play for the Urchins.

His debut was in a 3-0 victory over Leatherhead on August, 11, 2018 where he picked up an assist on the third goal.